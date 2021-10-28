Real Salt Lake brings 7-game home winning streak into matchup with San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes (9-13-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (13-12-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -136, San Jose +349, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts San Jose trying for its eighth straight home victory.

Real Salt Lake is 12-10-5 in Western Conference games. Damir Kreilach is fifth in MLS play with 15 goals. Real Salt Lake has scored 50 goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-12-9 in Western Conference games. Eric Remedi ranks second in MLS play with 13 cards, all of them yellow. San Jose has 78 cards, collecting four red cards.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreilach has 15 goals and six assists for Real Salt Lake. Rubio Rubin has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Eduardo Lopez has 12 goals and two assists for San Jose. Benjamin Kikanovic has three goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

San Jose: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Marcelo Silva, Toni Datkovic.

San Jose: Luciano Abecasis (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press