Montreal plays San Jose on 3-game road skid

Montreal Canadiens (1-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-2-0, third in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -144, Canadiens +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits San Jose looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall and 11-13-4 at home a season ago. The Sharks recorded 233 assists on 146 total goals last season.

Montreal went 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Canadiens compiled an .896 save percentage while allowing 2.8 goals on 28.0 shots per game last season.

San Jose knocked off Montreal 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19. Jonathan Dahlen scored two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press