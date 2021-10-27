Anaheim takes on Buffalo, looks to break 4-game skid

Buffalo Sabres (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-4-1, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -141, Sabres +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim will try to end its four-game slide when the Ducks play Buffalo.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall and 6-18-4 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Ducks scored 11 power play goals with an 8.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 on the road. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.3 goals on 33.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press