Los Angeles takes on Sporting Kansas City for conference battle

LA Galaxy (13-11-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (16-7-7, second in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Sporting Kansas City -125, Los Angeles +313, Draw +280BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City takes on the LA Galaxy in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams.

Sporting Kansas City is 13-7-5 against conference opponents. Daniel Salloi ranks second in league play with 16 goals. Sporting Kansas City has scored 54 goals.

The Galaxy are 10-10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Julian Araujo ranks seventeenth in Western Conference play with four assists. Los Angeles has 27 assists.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salloi leads Sporting Kansas City with 16 goals. Johnny Russell has nine goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Chicharito has 14 goals and two assists for Los Angeles this season. Sacha Kljestan has two goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 2-3-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, five shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

Los Angeles: Jorge Villafana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press