Portland faces San Jose, looks to stop 3-game losing streak

San Jose Earthquakes (9-12-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (14-13-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -116, San Jose +280, Draw +291; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to break a three-game slide with a victory over San Jose.

The Timbers are 13-10-4 in conference matchups. Portland has received 66 cards, collecting two red cards. Dario Zuparic leads the team with eight yellow cards.

The Earthquakes are 6-11-9 against Western Conference teams. Cristian Espinoza ranks seventh in league play with eight assists. San Jose has 21 assists.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Blanco leads Portland with six assists. Dairon Asprilla has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Eduardo Lopez has 12 goals and two assists for San Jose. Benjamin Kikanovic has three goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

San Jose: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

San Jose: Luciano Abecasis (injured), Matt Bersano (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press