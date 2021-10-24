Galaxy rally for 2-2 tie with FC Dallas

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar converted from penalty spot, Sebestian Lletget scored his first goal in more than five months and the LA Galaxy rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to tie 2-2 with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Lletget played a volley that redirected an arcing ball-in by Samuel Grandsir into the net to cap the scoring in the 83rd minute. It was Lletget’s first goal since a 2-0 win over Austin on May 15.

Franco Jara, at the top of the penalty area, tapped a one-touch pass to Jesús Ferreira a few yards back for a finish that froze goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and gave Dallas (6-14-11) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. In the 41st, Bond parried a shot by Ferreira but Jara was there to put away the rebound and make it 2-0.

After Ferreira was called for a hand ball in the area, Chicharito scored his 14th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to pull the Galaxy (13-11-7) within a goal.

Dallas is winless in its last nine games, which is tied with FC Cincinnati for the longest active unbeaten streak in MLS. It is the club’s longest winless streak since a 10-game drought in 2017.

