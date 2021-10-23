Sharks visit the Bruins after Couture’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (4-0-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (2-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -198, Sharks +165; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits the Boston Bruins after Logan Couture scored two goals in the Sharks’ 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall a season ago while going 18-7-3 at home. The Bruins scored 35 power play goals with a 21.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

San Jose finished 21-28-7 overall and 10-15-3 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Sharks scored 22 power play goals on 156 power play opportunities last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press