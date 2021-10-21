San Jose Earthquakes face the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-9-10) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-12-9)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +109, Vancouver +213, Draw +259; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home a season ago. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and registered 26 assists.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 3-9-0 on the road. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Vancouver: Caio Alexandre (injured), Andy Rose (injured), Pedro Vite (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press