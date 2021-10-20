Sharks visit the Senators after Dahlen’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (2-0-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -108, Sharks -112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host San Jose after Jonathan Dahlen scored two goals in the Sharks’ 5-0 victory over the Canadiens.

Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 14-10-4 at home. The Senators scored 27 power play goals with a 15.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

San Jose finished 21-28-7 overall and 10-15-3 on the road a season ago. The Sharks scored 146 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press