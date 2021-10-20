Winnipeg takes on Anaheim on 3-game losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-2-1, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -184, Ducks +152; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg aims to stop its three-game skid with a win over Anaheim.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 13-13-2 at home. The Jets scored 170 total goals last season while averaging 3.0 per game.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall with a 11-12-5 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Ducks scored 124 total goals last season averaging 2.2 per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Anaheim won 4-1.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: day to day (health protocols).

Ducks: Mason McTavish: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press