Arango leads Los Angeles FC against FC Dallas following 2-goal showing

Los Angeles FC (10-12-7) vs. FC Dallas (6-13-10)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

FC Dallas +187, Los Angeles FC +110, Draw +270BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Arango leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with FC Dallas after registering two goals against San Jose.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago and recorded 18 assists.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 9-8-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press