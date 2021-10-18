Los Angeles visits Houston, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

LA Galaxy (12-11-6) vs. Houston Dynamo (6-12-12)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +105, Los Angeles +219, Draw +266; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Houston aiming to avoid its fourth straight road loss.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall a season ago while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and registered 17 assists.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Adam Lundqvist (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured).

Los Angeles: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press