Austin FC visits San Jose, looks to end 6-game road slide

By AP News

Austin FC (7-18-4) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (8-12-9)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -108, Austin FC +251, Draw +265; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC visits San Jose looking to avoid its seventh straight road loss.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall a season ago while going 4-2-5 at home. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 60.

Austin FC takes the field for the thirtieth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 45-29 through its first 29 games of MLS play.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 4-3.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Eric Remedi, Matt Bersano (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

