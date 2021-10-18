Austin FC visits San Jose, looks to end 6-game road slide

Austin FC (7-18-4) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (8-12-9)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -108, Austin FC +251, Draw +265; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC visits San Jose looking to avoid its seventh straight road loss.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall a season ago while going 4-2-5 at home. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 60.

Austin FC takes the field for the thirtieth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 45-29 through its first 29 games of MLS play.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 4-3.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Eric Remedi, Matt Bersano (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press