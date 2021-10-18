Nashville and Los Angeles face off for conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (1-1-0, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (0-2-0, seventh in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -151, Kings +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and Los Angeles meet in Western Conference play.

Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall with a 18-10-0 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Predators scored 151 total goals last season, 28 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall with a 12-14-2 record on the road a season ago. The Kings scored 32 power play goals with an 18.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press