Calgary plays division rival Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (1-1-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (0-1-0, eighth in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -189, Ducks +153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Anaheim in a matchup of Pacific teams.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. Goalies for the Flames compiled an .899 save percentage while allowing 2.7 goals on 28.0 shots per game last season.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall and 11-12-5 on the road a season ago. The Ducks scored 124 total goals last season averaging 2.2 per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (undisclosed), Troy Terry: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press