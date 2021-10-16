Clear
Los Angeles hosts Minnesota after Kopitar’s 3-goal game

By AP News

Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +104, Wild -126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Wild after Anze Kopitar scored three goals in the Kings’ 6-2 win against the Golden Knights.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings scored 142 total goals last season, 32 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Minnesota went 35-16-5 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 14-11-3 on the road. The Wild scored 180 total goals last season averaging 3.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

