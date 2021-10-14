Los Angeles FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes in conference matchup

San Jose Earthquakes (8-11-9) vs. Los Angeles FC (9-12-7)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -181, San Jose +476, Draw +316; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes in a conference matchup.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall and 8-2-4 at home a season ago. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 44.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

San Jose: Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Tanner Beason (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press