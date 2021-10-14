Portland visits Los Angeles, aims to continue 4-game road win streak

Portland Timbers (14-10-4) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-6)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -115, Portland +272, Draw +289; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Los Angeles aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles averaged 1.2 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-2-4 on the road. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 4-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams.

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press