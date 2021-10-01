Los Angeles FC enters a matchup with Los Angeles as losers of 3 in a row

Los Angeles FC (9-12-6) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-5)

Carson, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +151, Los Angeles FC +157, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC looks to stop a three-game skid with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-6-2 at home. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams.

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press