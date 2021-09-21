Clear
92.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

League Cup: Man City, Liverpool ease through; Everton out

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Manchester City's Cole Palmer, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester England, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

League Cup: Man City, Liverpool ease through; Everton out

Photo Icon View Photo

Manchester City’s players fell behind during a game in the English League Cup for the first time in nearly four years but immediately put that right. City eased to a 6-1 win over third-tier Wycombe Wanderers after conceding in the 22nd minute. Among the scorers for City was Kevin De Bruyne as he builds up his match fitness after injuries. City is bidding to win the competition for a fifth straight season. Liverpool joined City in handing starts to fringe players and senior debuts to a number of its promising youngsters and beat Norwich 3-0. Everton was eliminated by second-tier Queens Park Rangers.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 