Picault leads Houston against Los Angeles after 2-goal game

Houston Dynamo (4-10-10) vs. LA Galaxy (11-8-4)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -154, Houston +370, Draw +308; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads Houston into a matchup with Los Angeles after scoring two goals against Austin FC.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston scored 30 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: None listed.

Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Corey Baird (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press