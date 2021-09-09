Los Angeles plays Colorado after Joveljic’s 2-goals game

LA Galaxy (11-8-3) vs. Colorado Rapids (12-4-5)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -119, Los Angeles +289, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dejan Joveljic leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Colorado after scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall and 3-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The Galaxy put together a 6-12-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-6-2 in road matches. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Mark-Anthony Kaye, Younes Namli, Kellyn Acosta.

Los Angeles: Chicharito, Jorge Villafana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press