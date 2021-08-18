LA Galaxy host the San Jose Earthquakes in conference matchup

San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-8) vs. LA Galaxy (11-7-2)

Carson, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Los Angeles +100, San Jose -120BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy face the San Jose Earthquakes in a conference matchup.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home a season ago. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose averaged 1.9 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams square off Friday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito.

San Jose: Matt Bersano (injured), Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press