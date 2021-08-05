Clear
Álvarez gives Galaxy 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake

By AP News

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in the 53rd minute and the LA Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (10-6-1) won for the fifth time in its last eight matches. Salt Lake (5-5-6) had its two-game shutout streak end.

Álvarez started a give-and-go at the corner of the 18-yard box and calmly curled it around goalkeeper Zac MacMath from a difficult angle.

Los Angeles nearly made it 2-0 in the 80th but MacMath denied Kévin Cabral’s wide-open attempt near the penalty spot.

