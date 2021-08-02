Los Angeles FC faces Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City (9-4-3) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-5-5)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -159, Sporting Kansas City +419, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC hit the pitch.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-2-4 in home matches. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-2-2 on the road in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City averaged two goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido, Gianluca Busio, Amadou Dia, Grayson Barber, Felipe Hernandez, Cameron Duke (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press