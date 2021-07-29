San Jose takes on Seattle after 4 straight draws

San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-5) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-2-5)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -164, San Jose +436, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose plays Seattle after playing to a draw in four consecutive games.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall and 8-1-3 at home a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The Earthquakes compiled an 8-9-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-7-1 in road games. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and recorded 26 assists.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cristian Roldan, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Alex Roldan, Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

San Jose: Carlos Fierro (injured), Matt Bersano (injured), Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Judson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press