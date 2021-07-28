Portland Timbers take on the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

Portland Timbers (6-7-1) vs. LA Galaxy (8-6-1)

Carson, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +109, Portland +223, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Timbers compiled an 11-6-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 5-2-4 in road games. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Sega Coulibaly, Jonathan Dos Santos, Chicharito, Sebastian Lletget, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez, Oniel Fisher.

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Claudio Bravo, Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press