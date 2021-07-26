Minnesota United FC (6-5-3) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-5-4)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -171, Minnesota United FC +474, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC visits Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall a season ago while going 8-2-4 at home. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season and recorded 34 assists.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Mark Anthony Kaye, Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Michael Boxall (injured), Dayne St Clair.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press