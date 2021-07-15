San Jose Earthquakes visit the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-2) vs. Colorado Rapids (6-3-2)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -153, San Jose +382, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids play the San Jose Earthquakes in conference play.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose scored 44 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).

San Jose: Luciano Abecasis (injured), Carlos Fierro (injured), Marcos Lopez.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press