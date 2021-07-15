Real Salt Lake faces Los Angeles FC after Kreilach’s 2-goals game

Real Salt Lake (4-3-4) vs. Los Angeles FC (5-4-3)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -184, Real Salt Lake +488, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after notching two goals against Vancouver.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall and 8-2-4 at home a season ago. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game last season.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall and 1-5-3 on the road a season ago. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 16 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Diego Palacios, Brian Rodriguez (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Jeizon Ramirez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press