Chicharito leads Los Angeles into matchup with Sporting Kansas City after 2-goal game

Sporting Kansas City (7-3-2) vs. LA Galaxy (7-3-0)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +156, Sporting Kansas City +148, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicharito leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after a two-goal performance against San Jose.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-6-2 at home. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-2-2 on the road in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams, Daniel Steres.

Sporting Kansas City: Gadi Kinda (injured), Kendall Mcintosh (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press