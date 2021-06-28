Sunny
101.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Switzerland beats France on penalties at Euro 2020

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

Switzerland beats France on penalties at Euro 2020

Photo Icon View Photo

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — France is out of the European Championship, and it was Kylian Mbappe that missed the penalty kick in the shootout.

Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw on Monday in the round of 16.

The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who left the team during the group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, made the decisive safe on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.

It was the third game in the round of 16 game to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.

Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranović forced extra time with a 90-th minute equalizer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 