Britain upgraded to World Cup bobsled gold from 2017 race

The British bobsled team says it has won a World Cup four-man gold medal for the first time. The result became official nearly four years after the what is now considered the winning sled crossed the finish line. The sport’s British federation said Thursday the four-man team of Lamin Deen, Ben Simons, Toby Olubi and Andrew Matthews has been upgraded to the gold medal for a race that occurred in 2017 in Whistler, British Columbia. The reason: The Russian crew that beat them that day has since been disqualified because the driver of that sled — Alexander Kasyanov — was sanctioned for doping violations.

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer