Austin FC hosts San Jose in home opener

San Jose Earthquakes (3-5-0) vs. Austin FC (2-4-2)

Austin; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +101, San Jose +239, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC hosts its first home game of the season against San Jose.

Austin FC takes the field for the ninth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 9-6 through its first eight games of MLS play.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

San Jose: Jackson Yueill, Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press