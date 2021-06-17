Clear
70.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders hit the pitch

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-3) vs. LA Galaxy (5-2-0)

Carson, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +196, Seattle +143, Draw +222; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy square off against the Seattle Sounders.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-4-3 on the road. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams, Sebastian Lletget, Jalen Neal (injured).

Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 