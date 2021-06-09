Vasilevskiy yields little as Lightning advance in playoffs View Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy closed another postseason series by turning away every shot. And he’s getting even stingier in net as reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay advances in the playoffs. The 26-year-old goaltender posted a third straight shutout in a series-clinching victory in Tuesday’s 2-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. That capped a five-game performance that had him frustrating the Central Division champions nearly the entire way. Vasilevskiy allowed 16 goals in the first five playoff games. He has allowed nine goals in six games since. That included allowing two goals in 99 shots in three road games against Carolina.

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer