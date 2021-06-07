Sunny
Mexican national team match halted for discriminatory chants

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — A match involving Mexico’s national team was stopped for the second time in four nights because of discriminatory chants.

Officials stopped the CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States at Empower Field for about three minutes during second-half stoppage time Sunday night under the regional governing body’s anti-discrimination protocol.

A similar stoppage occurred Thursday night late in Mexico’s semifinal against Costa Rica, which El Tri went on to win on penalty kicks. CONCACAF said stadium security ejected several fans during the first half for discriminatory language following warnings on the public address system.

Soccer officials repeatedly have attempted to stop homophobic chants at Mexican national team matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

