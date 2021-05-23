Partly cloudy
60.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sallói, Pulido help Sporting KC rally, beat Earthquakes 3-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alan Pulido and Dániel Sallói each had a goal and an assist to help Sporting Kansas City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Tim Melia had four saves, including a diving one-handed stop of a shot by Cristian Espinoza in the 52nd minute, for Kansas City (4-2-1).

Pulido took a pass from Sallói, faked left and blasted a shot from the top of the penalty area that deflected off defender Tommy Thompson and then the crossbar before finding the net to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Javier López took a corner kick by Espinoza and, on the second touch, side-netted a left-footer from outside the area to give San Jose (3-4-0) a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Jaylin Lindsey answered with a goal in the 15th, running onto a ball by Pulido near the right post and rolling a shot inside the far post to make it 1-1.

Sallói capped the scoring in the 75th, bending a shot just outside the reach of goalkeeper James Marcinkowski.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 