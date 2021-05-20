LA Galaxy (4-1-0) vs. Portland Timbers (2-3-0)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -119, Los Angeles +306, Draw +268; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action.

The Timbers put together an 11-6-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-4-2 in home games. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall a season ago while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles averaged 1.2 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Renzo Zambrano (injured).

Los Angeles: Victor Vazquez (injured), Jalen Neal (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press