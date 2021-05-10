San Jose takes on Seattle after Wondolowski’s 2-goal game
Seattle Sounders FC (3-0-1) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-1-0)
San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +183, Seattle +132, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose into a matchup with Seattle fresh off of a two-goal outing against Real Salt Lake.
The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.
The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Oswaldo Alanis (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).
Seattle: Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Fredy Montero (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press