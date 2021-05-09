St. Louis plays Los Angeles on 3-game road skid

St. Louis Blues (24-20-9, fourth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-26-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +131, Blues -160

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Los Angeles looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Kings are 21-26-6 in division matchups. Los Angeles has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 83.4% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 24-20-9 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 76.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 17, Los Angeles won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 37 assists and has 50 points this season. Sean Walker has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 24 goals and has 51 points. David Perron has 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (lower-body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press