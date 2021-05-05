Real Salt Lake hosts San Jose after Rubin’s 2-goal game

San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-0) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-0-0)

Sandy, Utah; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -102, San Jose +239, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on San Jose after Rubio Rubin totaled two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

Real Salt Lake compiled a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home games. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago and registered 16 assists.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-9-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-1 in road matches. San Jose averaged 1.9 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: None listed.

San Jose: Chris Wondolowski.

