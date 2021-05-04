St. Louis takes home win streak into matchup with Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (16-30-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (24-19-7, fourth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -250, Ducks +202

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Anaheim looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 24-19-7 in division games. St. Louis has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 22.5% of chances.

The Ducks are 16-30-7 against the rest of their division. Anaheim averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 50 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 35 assists. Mike Hoffman has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 14 goals and has 30 points. Cam Fowler has two goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body), Jakob Silfverberg: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press