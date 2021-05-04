Arizona and Los Angeles meet for division showdown

Los Angeles Kings (20-24-6, sixth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-25-6, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -162, Kings +134

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Arizona in a matchup of West Division teams.

The Coyotes are 22-25-6 against division opponents. Arizona has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 80.1% of opponent chances.

The Kings are 20-24-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 84.3% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phil Kessel has 38 total points for the Coyotes, 18 goals and 20 assists. Nick Schmaltz has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 31 points. Trevor Moore has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Conor Garland: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press