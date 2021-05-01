Colorado puts home win streak on the line against San Jose

San Jose Sharks (20-25-5, sixth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-12-4, second in the West Division)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -295, Sharks +239; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts San Jose trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche have gone 32-12-4 against division opponents. Colorado has scored 167 goals and leads the league averaging 3.5 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 27.

The Sharks are 20-25-5 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 27 goals, adding 28 assists and totaling 55 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 16 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 20 goals and has 42 points. Tomas Hertl has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Logan O’Connor: day to day (lower body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Ryan Graves: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Ryan Donato: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press