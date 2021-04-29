Anaheim hosts Los Angeles, aims to stop home skid

Los Angeles Kings (18-23-6, seventh in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (15-28-7, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +108, Kings -131

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim plays Los Angeles looking to stop its eight-game home skid.

The Ducks are 15-28-7 against division opponents. Anaheim averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Kings are 18-23-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has allowed 21 power-play goals, killing 84.2% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 28 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 15 assists. Alexander Volkov has 6 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Anze Kopitar has 46 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: out (lower body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press