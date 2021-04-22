Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks for 6th straight victory

Minnesota Wild (29-13-3, third in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-20-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +130, Wild -156; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Wild take on Los Angeles.

The Kings are 17-20-6 in division play. Los Angeles has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 21% of chances.

The Wild are 29-13-3 against West Division teams. Minnesota averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Feb. 27, Minnesota won 4-3. Mathew Dumba recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Anderson leads the Kings with a plus-five in 41 games this season. Andreas Athanasiou has 8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 38 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 19 assists. Kevin Fiala has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press