Sharks face the Golden Knights on 5-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (18-22-4, sixth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-11-2, second in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -224, Sharks +184; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to stop its five-game losing streak with a victory against Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 31-11-2 against opponents from the West Division. Vegas ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 22.

The Sharks are 18-22-4 against West Division teams. San Jose averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 17, Vegas won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with a plus-25 in 43 games this season. Pacioretty has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 20 total assists and has 26 points. Tomas Hertl has three goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press