Los Angeles hosts Anaheim after Moore’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (14-25-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-20-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -137, Ducks +113; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Anaheim Ducks after Trevor Moore scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Kings are 16-20-6 against West Division opponents. Los Angeles has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 84.4% of opponent opportunities.

The Ducks are 14-25-7 in division matchups. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 10, Los Angeles won 5-1. Adrian Kempe scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-three in 30 games this season. Anze Kopitar has 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 27 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists. Derek Grant has 6 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press