Mostly cloudy
67.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dynamo open MLS season with 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez scored the opening goal of the Major League Soccer season and Maximiliano Urruti added a goal in the second half as the Houston Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on a rainy Friday night.

Rodríguez raced to Joe Corona’s through ball in the 39th minute and bent a shot around JT Marcinkowski. Urruti was left wide open at the penalty spot in the 56th and he easily slotted home Tyler Pasher’s cross to make it 2-0.

Rodríguez also sent a shot off the crossbar in the first minute after halftime and Urruti forced a diving save in the 80th.

Paul Marie scored for San Jose in the 74th on a curling shot from distance. Chris Wondolowski had an open-net opportunity on a breakaway in the 84th but his tap-in attempt went wide.

Houston announced tickets, approximately 6,500, were sold out with 30% capacity at BBVA Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 